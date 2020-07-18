29 Ave 28th

Amenities

This immaculate, Venice Beach town home is located on an iconic walk street, a block from world famous Venice Beach. At just over 2,000 square feet, the home has three bedrooms and three and a half baths, and feels like a sprawling single family home. Modern design, floor to ceiling glass doors, state of the art appliances, radiant floor heating, an outdoor shower and two parking spaces are just some of the luxuries that await you. The breathtaking roof-deck, with 360- degree ocean, mountain and panoramic city views completes this breathtaking property. This is California beach living at its finest! Also available furnished for $9,000 per month.