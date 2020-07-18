All apartments in Los Angeles
29 Ave 28th

29 28th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

29 28th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This immaculate, Venice Beach town home is located on an iconic walk street, a block from world famous Venice Beach. At just over 2,000 square feet, the home has three bedrooms and three and a half baths, and feels like a sprawling single family home. Modern design, floor to ceiling glass doors, state of the art appliances, radiant floor heating, an outdoor shower and two parking spaces are just some of the luxuries that await you. The breathtaking roof-deck, with 360- degree ocean, mountain and panoramic city views completes this breathtaking property. This is California beach living at its finest! Also available furnished for $9,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Ave 28th have any available units?
29 Ave 28th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 29 Ave 28th currently offering any rent specials?
29 Ave 28th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Ave 28th pet-friendly?
No, 29 Ave 28th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 29 Ave 28th offer parking?
Yes, 29 Ave 28th offers parking.
Does 29 Ave 28th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Ave 28th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Ave 28th have a pool?
No, 29 Ave 28th does not have a pool.
Does 29 Ave 28th have accessible units?
No, 29 Ave 28th does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Ave 28th have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Ave 28th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Ave 28th have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Ave 28th does not have units with air conditioning.
