Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

2854 S Halm

2854 South Halm Avenue · (808) 366-1680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2854 South Halm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Walk score of 90! Totally remodeled - Bright, Modern and contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with Central AC & Heat, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Outside Patio right out back door perfect for an evening BBQ! Located just a short walk to Culver City, Helms Bakery, Fathers Office and other restaurants. Perfect location on a cul-de-sac and close to everything - minutes to UCLA, Downtown Culver, West LA College. New kitchen with Quartz counters, New appliances all included. Designer bathroom with subway tile and Kohler fixtures! Easy permit parking on the street right out front! Pets ok! Very unique apartment that lives like a small home. Also, available partly furnished. Tenant pays utilities. Don't miss this opportunity - call today! Special:: $300 credit per month for 1st 6 months = $2195 for first 6 months then $2495 per month on 7th month. $50 more per month for fully furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 S Halm have any available units?
2854 S Halm has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2854 S Halm have?
Some of 2854 S Halm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 S Halm currently offering any rent specials?
2854 S Halm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 S Halm pet-friendly?
Yes, 2854 S Halm is pet friendly.
Does 2854 S Halm offer parking?
Yes, 2854 S Halm does offer parking.
Does 2854 S Halm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2854 S Halm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 S Halm have a pool?
No, 2854 S Halm does not have a pool.
Does 2854 S Halm have accessible units?
No, 2854 S Halm does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 S Halm have units with dishwashers?
No, 2854 S Halm does not have units with dishwashers.
