2854 S Halm

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Walk score of 90! Totally remodeled - Bright, Modern and contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with Central AC & Heat, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Outside Patio right out back door perfect for an evening BBQ! Located just a short walk to Culver City, Helms Bakery, Fathers Office and other restaurants. Perfect location on a cul-de-sac and close to everything - minutes to UCLA, Downtown Culver, West LA College. New kitchen with Quartz counters, New appliances all included. Designer bathroom with subway tile and Kohler fixtures! Easy permit parking on the street right out front! Pets ok! Very unique apartment that lives like a small home. Also, available partly furnished. Tenant pays utilities. Don't miss this opportunity - call today! Special:: $300 credit per month for 1st 6 months = $2195 for first 6 months then $2495 per month on 7th month. $50 more per month for fully furnished!