285 West 6th Street #404

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking bbq/grill

Light and bright immaculate loft space in a beautiful building. Interior features 9 foot ceilings and polished concrete floors. The modern kitchen features Euro-style light maple cabinetry, granite counters, built-in stainless steel appliances and under-cabinet task lighting. Floor-to-ceiling windows maximize natural light exposure. Unit has central air conditioning. Washer/dryer included in unit and comes with 2 tandem parking spaces. Community gathering center includes barbecues, patio tables, loungers, and a very relaxing atmosphere. Located near the historic Arts District, quaint antique shops, bookstores, galleries, bistros and the rapidly developing LA Waterfront that is currently undergoing a multimillion dollar transformation that will include a world-class destination known as the San Pedro Public Market due to open in 2022. It will feature commercial, retail, restaurant, hotel and conference center space, a three-acre “Fisherman's Park, pedestrian waterfront promenade, trails, bicycle pathways and more. A must see!

Centre Street Lofts are located in a very desired urban setting within the heart of downtown San Pedro, CA. Centre Street Lofts is surrounded by restaurants, shops and hotels also near Ports O'Call Village. The complex has 116 units. The building was built from 2006-2007. Centre Street Lofts is an artistic urban lifestyle with easy access to the courtyard and BBQ areas. Centre Street Lofts are close to elevators and has a street side view!