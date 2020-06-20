All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

285 West 6th Street #404

285 W 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

285 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Light and bright immaculate loft space in a beautiful building. Interior features 9 foot ceilings and polished concrete floors. The modern kitchen features Euro-style light maple cabinetry, granite counters, built-in stainless steel appliances and under-cabinet task lighting. Floor-to-ceiling windows maximize natural light exposure. Unit has central air conditioning. Washer/dryer included in unit and comes with 2 tandem parking spaces. Community gathering center includes barbecues, patio tables, loungers, and a very relaxing atmosphere. Located near the historic Arts District, quaint antique shops, bookstores, galleries, bistros and the rapidly developing LA Waterfront that is currently undergoing a multimillion dollar transformation that will include a world-class destination known as the San Pedro Public Market due to open in 2022. It will feature commercial, retail, restaurant, hotel and conference center space, a three-acre “Fisherman's Park, pedestrian waterfront promenade, trails, bicycle pathways and more. A must see!
Centre Street Lofts are located in a very desired urban setting within the heart of downtown San Pedro, CA. Centre Street Lofts is surrounded by restaurants, shops and hotels also near Ports O'Call Village. The complex has 116 units. The building was built from 2006-2007. Centre Street Lofts is an artistic urban lifestyle with easy access to the courtyard and BBQ areas. Centre Street Lofts are close to elevators and has a street side view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 West 6th Street #404 have any available units?
285 West 6th Street #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 West 6th Street #404 have?
Some of 285 West 6th Street #404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 West 6th Street #404 currently offering any rent specials?
285 West 6th Street #404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 West 6th Street #404 pet-friendly?
No, 285 West 6th Street #404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 285 West 6th Street #404 offer parking?
Yes, 285 West 6th Street #404 does offer parking.
Does 285 West 6th Street #404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 West 6th Street #404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 West 6th Street #404 have a pool?
No, 285 West 6th Street #404 does not have a pool.
Does 285 West 6th Street #404 have accessible units?
No, 285 West 6th Street #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 285 West 6th Street #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 West 6th Street #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
