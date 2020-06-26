All apartments in Los Angeles
2841 Johnston Street

2841 Johnston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2841 Johnston Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This lovely home in Lincoln Heights/Montecito Heights features amazing views of the city, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new granite countertops and kitchen cabinets. It also has new flooring throughout. It offers plenty of parking spaces in the driveway for up to 6 cars or an RV. It has it's own laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a formal living room and dining room. Great location, location, location, since it's minutes away from Downtown, Chinatown, Pasadena, schools and freeways. Plus, it's walking distance to plenty of restaurants and markets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 Johnston Street have any available units?
2841 Johnston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2841 Johnston Street have?
Some of 2841 Johnston Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 Johnston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Johnston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Johnston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2841 Johnston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2841 Johnston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2841 Johnston Street offers parking.
Does 2841 Johnston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2841 Johnston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Johnston Street have a pool?
No, 2841 Johnston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2841 Johnston Street have accessible units?
No, 2841 Johnston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Johnston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2841 Johnston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
