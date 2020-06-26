2841 Johnston Street

Amenities

This lovely home in Lincoln Heights/Montecito Heights features amazing views of the city, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new granite countertops and kitchen cabinets. It also has new flooring throughout. It offers plenty of parking spaces in the driveway for up to 6 cars or an RV. It has it's own laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a formal living room and dining room. Great location, location, location, since it's minutes away from Downtown, Chinatown, Pasadena, schools and freeways. Plus, it's walking distance to plenty of restaurants and markets.