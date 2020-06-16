2829 N Beachwood Drive

Amenities
Welcome to this dazzling Hollywood Land home with all the classically charms just above Beachwood Village Market perfectly located below the Hollywood Sign. There are 4 baths and 3 bedrooms plus, an attached room that's great for an office or nursery. Off the master suite has a private deck to relax after a long day, and enjoy the view. The house has a separate Guest house with a private entrance perfect for in-laws, a music or art studio. Living on one of the most beautiful streets in LA; experience ample natural light, hardwoods floors, recessed lighting, dramatic sunken living room with high ceiling and fireplace; French doors lending to an outside terrace. When it's time to unwind, take full advantage of your own private Zen-like retreat and spa you can escape up to an upper level space to surround yourself in tranquil greenery for some meditation and yoga to start a morning hike. Other features: Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining and enclosed family room with build-in bar great for entertaining. This home is close to restaurants, hip cafes, theaters, Griffith Park, Netflix, Paramount, and Universal Studios, hiking trails, Dog-Parks, horseback riding, nightlife and so much more.