Los Angeles, CA
2829 N Beachwood Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

2829 N Beachwood Drive

2829 Beachwood Drive · (310) 753-1026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2829 Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
Welcome to this dazzling Hollywood Land home with all the classically charms just above Beachwood Village Market perfectly located below the Hollywood Sign. There are 4 baths and 3 bedrooms plus, an attached room that's great for an office or nursery. Off the master suite has a private deck to relax after a long day, and enjoy the view. The house has a separate Guest house with a private entrance perfect for in-laws, a music or art studio. Living on one of the most beautiful streets in LA; experience ample natural light, hardwoods floors, recessed lighting, dramatic sunken living room with high ceiling and fireplace; French doors lending to an outside terrace. When it's time to unwind, take full advantage of your own private Zen-like retreat and spa you can escape up to an upper level space to surround yourself in tranquil greenery for some meditation and yoga to start a morning hike. Other features: Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining and enclosed family room with build-in bar great for entertaining. This home is close to restaurants, hip cafes, theaters, Griffith Park, Netflix, Paramount, and Universal Studios, hiking trails, Dog-Parks, horseback riding, nightlife and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have any available units?
2829 N Beachwood Drive has a unit available for $7,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have?
Some of 2829 N Beachwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 N Beachwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2829 N Beachwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 N Beachwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 N Beachwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2829 N Beachwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 N Beachwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2829 N Beachwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2829 N Beachwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 N Beachwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
