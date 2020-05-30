2761 LOMPOC Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cool and just remodeled from top to bottom, mid century with white and gray palette. 2 bedrooms, family room and office down. 2 bedrooms up. Fenced side and back yard. City views. In the Eagle Rock Hills in highly sought after Roundtop area. Delevan elementary. Chefs kitchen with slab composite counters and brand new stainless appliances. Two car garage. New AC, new plumbing, new windows and cozy fireplace in living room. A cool and large home with great indoor/outdoor flow on a quiet street high up in the hills. Photography is of staged house; lease will be unfurnished.