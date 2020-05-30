All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2761 LOMPOC Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2761 LOMPOC Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

2761 LOMPOC Street

2761 Lompoc Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2761 Lompoc Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Eagle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cool and just remodeled from top to bottom, mid century with white and gray palette. 2 bedrooms, family room and office down. 2 bedrooms up. Fenced side and back yard. City views. In the Eagle Rock Hills in highly sought after Roundtop area. Delevan elementary. Chefs kitchen with slab composite counters and brand new stainless appliances. Two car garage. New AC, new plumbing, new windows and cozy fireplace in living room. A cool and large home with great indoor/outdoor flow on a quiet street high up in the hills. Photography is of staged house; lease will be unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2761 LOMPOC Street have any available units?
2761 LOMPOC Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2761 LOMPOC Street have?
Some of 2761 LOMPOC Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2761 LOMPOC Street currently offering any rent specials?
2761 LOMPOC Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2761 LOMPOC Street pet-friendly?
No, 2761 LOMPOC Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2761 LOMPOC Street offer parking?
Yes, 2761 LOMPOC Street offers parking.
Does 2761 LOMPOC Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2761 LOMPOC Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2761 LOMPOC Street have a pool?
No, 2761 LOMPOC Street does not have a pool.
Does 2761 LOMPOC Street have accessible units?
No, 2761 LOMPOC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2761 LOMPOC Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2761 LOMPOC Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College