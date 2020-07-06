2755 S Bentley Ave

Amenities

BRAND NEW & BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH CHEF'S KITCHEN, CENTRAL A/C ON CUL DE SAC



Step in to this gorgeous home, which has been redone down to the studs, and appreciate all the little details that went into making it so fabulous. With 2,000 sq ft of living space, including a private second floor master retreat, this home has been designed for maximum enjoyment. A huge open concept floor plan allows for two separate living room areas at both the front and back of the home, centered around a chef's kitchen with every high-end appliance and doo-dad you could ever dream of! Three bedrooms, plus an ADDITIONAL den/office and 2.5 bathrooms complete this urban oasis.



And that kitchen? Well, that's not your mama's kitchen - with the stainless French-door fridge, microwave, dishwasher, oven AND a wine fridge. But you can entertain like mama in there. Heck, your friends and family can entertain YOU. They can just pull up to your snazzy quartz center island that runs the length of it, and be dazzled by your chef-ery. But wait! There is even more to love. You can serve your loved ones indoors in your open airy dining area or, if you so choose, in your grassy backyard under the stars. Then, head over to that chic side patio with its sleek custom wood paneling for a nightcap. Or enjoy your morning coffee there!



Stay cool in the summers and toasty in the (does LA have?) winters, with central air and heat. New washer dryer also included!



Fully fenced front and back yards leave room for your small furry friend to frolic in the grass and enjoy some California sunshine. The front yard is landscaped with drought tolerant landscaping and gravel. Please note, there is a fully fenced back unit that is separately leased, and that tenant will need to walk down the driveway into the backyard for access to their unit. But come see how separate they are, and make this gorgeous place your next home!



Smack dab in the middle of the Westside with easy 10 and 405 freeway access, plus less than half a mile to the Metro Expo Line! Just blocks to supermarkets, eateries and shopping.



FEATURES

3BD / 2 BA

Approx 2000 sq ft

Completely Remodeled - Everything Brand New!

Chef's Kitchen, Including Gas Stove with Hood, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave & Wine Fridge

Brand New Washer/Dryer In Unit

Hardwood Floors Throughout

Recessed Lights

Double Paned Windows

Private Master Bedroom Upstairs with En Suite Bath & Walk-In Closet

Private Fenced Front & Backyards (Backyard With Grass!)

Central Heat & Air Conditioning

2 Driveway Parking Spots in Tandem Included

Small Dogs Considered, Sorry No Cats!



DETAILS

Available Now

One Year Lease

Security Deposit = 1 Month's Rent

Small Dogs Considered with Additional Deposit

Sorry, No Cats

Tenant Pays for Electricity & Gas

Two Driveway Parking Spots in Tandem Included