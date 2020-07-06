All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2755 S Bentley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2755 S Bentley Ave
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:32 PM

2755 S Bentley Ave

2755 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2755 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW & BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH CHEF'S KITCHEN, CENTRAL A/C ON CUL DE SAC

Step in to this gorgeous home, which has been redone down to the studs, and appreciate all the little details that went into making it so fabulous. With 2,000 sq ft of living space, including a private second floor master retreat, this home has been designed for maximum enjoyment. A huge open concept floor plan allows for two separate living room areas at both the front and back of the home, centered around a chef's kitchen with every high-end appliance and doo-dad you could ever dream of! Three bedrooms, plus an ADDITIONAL den/office and 2.5 bathrooms complete this urban oasis.

And that kitchen? Well, that's not your mama's kitchen - with the stainless French-door fridge, microwave, dishwasher, oven AND a wine fridge. But you can entertain like mama in there. Heck, your friends and family can entertain YOU. They can just pull up to your snazzy quartz center island that runs the length of it, and be dazzled by your chef-ery. But wait! There is even more to love. You can serve your loved ones indoors in your open airy dining area or, if you so choose, in your grassy backyard under the stars. Then, head over to that chic side patio with its sleek custom wood paneling for a nightcap. Or enjoy your morning coffee there!

Stay cool in the summers and toasty in the (does LA have?) winters, with central air and heat. New washer dryer also included!

Fully fenced front and back yards leave room for your small furry friend to frolic in the grass and enjoy some California sunshine. The front yard is landscaped with drought tolerant landscaping and gravel. Please note, there is a fully fenced back unit that is separately leased, and that tenant will need to walk down the driveway into the backyard for access to their unit. But come see how separate they are, and make this gorgeous place your next home!

Smack dab in the middle of the Westside with easy 10 and 405 freeway access, plus less than half a mile to the Metro Expo Line! Just blocks to supermarkets, eateries and shopping.

FEATURES
3BD / 2 BA
Approx 2000 sq ft
Completely Remodeled - Everything Brand New!
Chef's Kitchen, Including Gas Stove with Hood, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave & Wine Fridge
Brand New Washer/Dryer In Unit
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Recessed Lights
Double Paned Windows
Private Master Bedroom Upstairs with En Suite Bath & Walk-In Closet
Private Fenced Front & Backyards (Backyard With Grass!)
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
2 Driveway Parking Spots in Tandem Included
Small Dogs Considered, Sorry No Cats!

DETAILS
Available Now
One Year Lease
Security Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
Small Dogs Considered with Additional Deposit
Sorry, No Cats
Tenant Pays for Electricity & Gas
Two Driveway Parking Spots in Tandem Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 S Bentley Ave have any available units?
2755 S Bentley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 S Bentley Ave have?
Some of 2755 S Bentley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 S Bentley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2755 S Bentley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 S Bentley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2755 S Bentley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2755 S Bentley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2755 S Bentley Ave offers parking.
Does 2755 S Bentley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2755 S Bentley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 S Bentley Ave have a pool?
No, 2755 S Bentley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2755 S Bentley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2755 S Bentley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 S Bentley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 S Bentley Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College