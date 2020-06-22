All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

275 Lucas Ave

275 S Lucas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

275 S Lucas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Westlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Description:

Perfect location in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Our building offers privacy and breathtaking downtown views. Have the convenience of doing your laundry onsite. Call us now and ask about our move in special.
Paid Utilities:
Water Trash
Appliances:
Gas Stove Refrigerator
Amenities:
Laundry Room Parking-Covered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Lucas Ave have any available units?
275 Lucas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Lucas Ave have?
Some of 275 Lucas Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Lucas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
275 Lucas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Lucas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 275 Lucas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 275 Lucas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 275 Lucas Ave offers parking.
Does 275 Lucas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Lucas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Lucas Ave have a pool?
No, 275 Lucas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 275 Lucas Ave have accessible units?
No, 275 Lucas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Lucas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Lucas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
