Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2732 DUNLEER Place

2732 Dunleer Place · No Longer Available
Location

2732 Dunleer Place, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Open, bright and spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in coveted Overland Elementary School District. Home has been extensively remodeled with a contemporary design and modern influences. Tall cathedral ceilings in great-room. Generously-sized bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Top of the line appliances in chef's kitchen. Large lot includes grassy backyard and heated swimming pool. In a private cul-de-sac, minutes away from Century City Mall, Google's new One Westside campus, the 10 and 405 freeways, 5 minutes walk to expo stop at Westwood, and a short walk to school without the drop-off traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 DUNLEER Place have any available units?
2732 DUNLEER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 DUNLEER Place have?
Some of 2732 DUNLEER Place's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 DUNLEER Place currently offering any rent specials?
2732 DUNLEER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 DUNLEER Place pet-friendly?
No, 2732 DUNLEER Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2732 DUNLEER Place offer parking?
Yes, 2732 DUNLEER Place offers parking.
Does 2732 DUNLEER Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 DUNLEER Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 DUNLEER Place have a pool?
Yes, 2732 DUNLEER Place has a pool.
Does 2732 DUNLEER Place have accessible units?
No, 2732 DUNLEER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 DUNLEER Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 DUNLEER Place does not have units with dishwashers.

