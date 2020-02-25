2732 DUNLEER Place

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Open, bright and spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in coveted Overland Elementary School District. Home has been extensively remodeled with a contemporary design and modern influences. Tall cathedral ceilings in great-room. Generously-sized bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Top of the line appliances in chef's kitchen. Large lot includes grassy backyard and heated swimming pool. In a private cul-de-sac, minutes away from Century City Mall, Google's new One Westside campus, the 10 and 405 freeways, 5 minutes walk to expo stop at Westwood, and a short walk to school without the drop-off traffic.