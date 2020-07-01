All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

2700 E CHAUCER Street

2700 Chaucer St · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Chaucer St, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Bright and spacious 3 bedrooms plus den, 3.5 baths RiverPark home with park views. Energy efficient home built in 2018 with open concept living and dining, smart thermostat, video doorbell, top of the line appliances, reverse osmosis water softener system, tankless water heater, dual pane windows, and attached 2-car garage. Enjoy a short stroll to 1802 Roasters coffee shop and local library. Home backs up to Rio de Los Angeles State Park with bike and hike paths among native plants and wildlife. Conveniently located near grocery, restaurants, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 E CHAUCER Street have any available units?
2700 E CHAUCER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 E CHAUCER Street have?
Some of 2700 E CHAUCER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 E CHAUCER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2700 E CHAUCER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 E CHAUCER Street pet-friendly?
No, 2700 E CHAUCER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2700 E CHAUCER Street offer parking?
Yes, 2700 E CHAUCER Street offers parking.
Does 2700 E CHAUCER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 E CHAUCER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 E CHAUCER Street have a pool?
No, 2700 E CHAUCER Street does not have a pool.
Does 2700 E CHAUCER Street have accessible units?
No, 2700 E CHAUCER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 E CHAUCER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 E CHAUCER Street has units with dishwashers.

