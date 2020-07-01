2700 E CHAUCER Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage coffee bar range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Bright and spacious 3 bedrooms plus den, 3.5 baths RiverPark home with park views. Energy efficient home built in 2018 with open concept living and dining, smart thermostat, video doorbell, top of the line appliances, reverse osmosis water softener system, tankless water heater, dual pane windows, and attached 2-car garage. Enjoy a short stroll to 1802 Roasters coffee shop and local library. Home backs up to Rio de Los Angeles State Park with bike and hike paths among native plants and wildlife. Conveniently located near grocery, restaurants, and freeways.