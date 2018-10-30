2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table guest parking hot tub sauna tennis court

Beautifully remodeled condo in highly-sought after Cahuenga Hills Tennis Club. Second floor unit, private, with a lush garden view, tucked in the hills just above the Hollywood Bowl. Newer paint, wood floors, granite kitchen w/bar counter, two master bedroom suites, central air/heat, and a spacious balcony backing up to the hill for privacy. New stackable washer/dryer inside unit. Resort-like manicured grounds, and include a beautiful pool, sauna, spa, tennis courts, huge recreation room w/pool tables, gym, and plenty of guest parking spots. Located close to downtown Los Angeles and SF Valley, studios, Hollywood Bowl, restaurants, shopping and easy freeway access. There is plenty of exterior parking for a second car.