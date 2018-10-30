All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E

2700 N Cahuenga Blvd East · No Longer Available
Location

2700 N Cahuenga Blvd East, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled condo in highly-sought after Cahuenga Hills Tennis Club. Second floor unit, private, with a lush garden view, tucked in the hills just above the Hollywood Bowl. Newer paint, wood floors, granite kitchen w/bar counter, two master bedroom suites, central air/heat, and a spacious balcony backing up to the hill for privacy. New stackable washer/dryer inside unit. Resort-like manicured grounds, and include a beautiful pool, sauna, spa, tennis courts, huge recreation room w/pool tables, gym, and plenty of guest parking spots. Located close to downtown Los Angeles and SF Valley, studios, Hollywood Bowl, restaurants, shopping and easy freeway access. There is plenty of exterior parking for a second car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E have any available units?
2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E have?
Some of 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E offers parking.
Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E has a pool.
Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E have accessible units?
No, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard E does not have units with dishwashers.
