Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2700 CAHUENGA

2700 Cahuenga Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Cahuenga Boulevard West, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
This is resort living at its best in the Cahuenga Hills Community. This secure and gated community has tennis courts, swimming pools, spa and gym and is moments away from the Ford Amphitheater, The Bowl and easy access to both downtown Hollywood and Ventura Blvd. This top level unit features two good sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living area and fully fitted kitchen with dining area. The unit also benefits from having a large balcony with south facing views of Hollywood. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces and additional storage. Community Laundry. Landlord and HOA covers Water, Trash AND CABLE! Tenant to pay Gas, Electricity and Internet. Available now for immediate move in. Don't delay, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 CAHUENGA have any available units?
2700 CAHUENGA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 CAHUENGA have?
Some of 2700 CAHUENGA's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 CAHUENGA currently offering any rent specials?
2700 CAHUENGA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 CAHUENGA pet-friendly?
No, 2700 CAHUENGA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2700 CAHUENGA offer parking?
Yes, 2700 CAHUENGA offers parking.
Does 2700 CAHUENGA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 CAHUENGA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 CAHUENGA have a pool?
Yes, 2700 CAHUENGA has a pool.
Does 2700 CAHUENGA have accessible units?
No, 2700 CAHUENGA does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 CAHUENGA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 CAHUENGA has units with dishwashers.

