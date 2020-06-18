2700 CAHUENGA

Amenities

This is resort living at its best in the Cahuenga Hills Community. This secure and gated community has tennis courts, swimming pools, spa and gym and is moments away from the Ford Amphitheater, The Bowl and easy access to both downtown Hollywood and Ventura Blvd. This top level unit features two good sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living area and fully fitted kitchen with dining area. The unit also benefits from having a large balcony with south facing views of Hollywood. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces and additional storage. Community Laundry. Landlord and HOA covers Water, Trash AND CABLE! Tenant to pay Gas, Electricity and Internet. Available now for immediate move in. Don't delay, apply today!