All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 27 PALOMA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
27 PALOMA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

27 PALOMA Avenue

27 Paloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

27 Paloma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Steps from Venice Beach and perfectly situated between Main St, Abbot Kinney, and Rose Ave, this stunning and private retreat awaits. This walk-street townhome is truly one-of-a-kind. From soaring ceilings and double-story windows to exposed beams and a mix of wood and concrete floors, this space highlights the surrounding natural elements and exudes Zen energy. Enter on the first floor where you will find an open living and dining room, private atrium, and state-of-the-art kitchen. The second-floor features two guest bedrooms and a lofted living area that could be utilized as a den or office. The third-floor is entirely dedicated to an open and dramatic master suite featuring a custom, walk-in master closet, oversized soaking tub, large, double-headed shower, and a balcony with peek-a-boo ocean views. Enter this oasis via a direct access, three-car garage with additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 PALOMA Avenue have any available units?
27 PALOMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 PALOMA Avenue have?
Some of 27 PALOMA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 PALOMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27 PALOMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 PALOMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27 PALOMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 27 PALOMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27 PALOMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 27 PALOMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 PALOMA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 PALOMA Avenue have a pool?
No, 27 PALOMA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27 PALOMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27 PALOMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27 PALOMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 PALOMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College