27 PALOMA Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Steps from Venice Beach and perfectly situated between Main St, Abbot Kinney, and Rose Ave, this stunning and private retreat awaits. This walk-street townhome is truly one-of-a-kind. From soaring ceilings and double-story windows to exposed beams and a mix of wood and concrete floors, this space highlights the surrounding natural elements and exudes Zen energy. Enter on the first floor where you will find an open living and dining room, private atrium, and state-of-the-art kitchen. The second-floor features two guest bedrooms and a lofted living area that could be utilized as a den or office. The third-floor is entirely dedicated to an open and dramatic master suite featuring a custom, walk-in master closet, oversized soaking tub, large, double-headed shower, and a balcony with peek-a-boo ocean views. Enter this oasis via a direct access, three-car garage with additional storage.