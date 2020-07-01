All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

264 W 9th St

264 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

264 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautifully renovated two bedroom 1920s Craftsman home in historic Vinegar Hill district of Central San Pedro. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot. Approximately 1300 sq. ft. with high ceilings, beautiful architectural details, and modern updates. Kitchen has custom cabinets, quartz countertop, and stainless steel appliances. Two full bathrooms with custom tile shower and deep soaker tub. Plus EXTRA office space area and BONUS detached 20 x 10 studio/workshop space! Outdoor space for bbq with privacy fence and hedge surrounding. One enclosed parking space with alley entrance. This house is ideally located adjacent to downtown San Pedro and the LA Waterfront, walk two blocks to the restaurants and art galleries and First Thursdays Art Walk in downtown, also walking distance to green space and the harbor. Quiet street with easy access to the 110FWY to Los Angeles and Vincent Thomas Bridge to Long Beach.

Walk score: 91

Nearby parks:
San Pedro Plaza Park, John S Gibson Junior Park and 22nd Street Park

Nearby Schools:
Port Of Los Angeles High School - 0.27 miles, 7/10
San Pedro Senior High School - 1.02 miles, 6/10
Fifteenth Street Elementary School - 0.44 miles, 5/10
Alliance Alice M. Baxter College-Ready High School - 0.26 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
DASH San Pedro - 0.1 miles
Commuter Express 142 - 0.1 miles
205 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
246 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4730931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 W 9th St have any available units?
264 W 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 W 9th St have?
Some of 264 W 9th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 W 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
264 W 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 W 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 264 W 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 264 W 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 264 W 9th St offers parking.
Does 264 W 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 W 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 W 9th St have a pool?
No, 264 W 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 264 W 9th St have accessible units?
No, 264 W 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 264 W 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 W 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
