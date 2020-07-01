264 W 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautifully renovated two bedroom 1920s Craftsman home in historic Vinegar Hill district of Central San Pedro. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot. Approximately 1300 sq. ft. with high ceilings, beautiful architectural details, and modern updates. Kitchen has custom cabinets, quartz countertop, and stainless steel appliances. Two full bathrooms with custom tile shower and deep soaker tub. Plus EXTRA office space area and BONUS detached 20 x 10 studio/workshop space! Outdoor space for bbq with privacy fence and hedge surrounding. One enclosed parking space with alley entrance. This house is ideally located adjacent to downtown San Pedro and the LA Waterfront, walk two blocks to the restaurants and art galleries and First Thursdays Art Walk in downtown, also walking distance to green space and the harbor. Quiet street with easy access to the 110FWY to Los Angeles and Vincent Thomas Bridge to Long Beach.



Walk score: 91



Nearby parks:

San Pedro Plaza Park, John S Gibson Junior Park and 22nd Street Park



Nearby Schools:

Port Of Los Angeles High School - 0.27 miles, 7/10

San Pedro Senior High School - 1.02 miles, 6/10

Fifteenth Street Elementary School - 0.44 miles, 5/10

Alliance Alice M. Baxter College-Ready High School - 0.26 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

DASH San Pedro - 0.1 miles

Commuter Express 142 - 0.1 miles

205 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

246 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



