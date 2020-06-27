2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage sauna

Very private Country English with 5bd, 4.5 bath plus a detached guest room above the 3-car garage. Tucked behind a tall privacy hedge & across a bridge over the creek bed. Tons of character & charm! Just 5 pleasant minutes up Mandeville! Fresh paint, hardwood floors, built-ins, brick patios, hillside & treetop views! Huge living room with built-in bookshelves & fireplace open to sunny backyard with water feature. Oversized formal dining room with picture window. 5th bedroom suite/den with wet bar & fireplace. Kitchen features stone counters, stainless Viking appliances and indoor brick BBQ grill! 3 bedrooms downstairs & 2 upstairs. Dual master suites, each featuring lovely treetop views, large walk-in closets, fireplaces & luxurious baths with soaking tubs, sauna & steam shower. Private backyard with huge rock waterfall & hillside privacy. 3-car garage with a guest room above featuring a kitchenette (stove, sink & mini fridge) plus full bath & private deck. Ready for move-in!