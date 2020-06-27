All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:53 AM

2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road

2628 Mandeville Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2628 Mandeville Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Very private Country English with 5bd, 4.5 bath plus a detached guest room above the 3-car garage. Tucked behind a tall privacy hedge & across a bridge over the creek bed. Tons of character & charm! Just 5 pleasant minutes up Mandeville! Fresh paint, hardwood floors, built-ins, brick patios, hillside & treetop views! Huge living room with built-in bookshelves & fireplace open to sunny backyard with water feature. Oversized formal dining room with picture window. 5th bedroom suite/den with wet bar & fireplace. Kitchen features stone counters, stainless Viking appliances and indoor brick BBQ grill! 3 bedrooms downstairs & 2 upstairs. Dual master suites, each featuring lovely treetop views, large walk-in closets, fireplaces & luxurious baths with soaking tubs, sauna & steam shower. Private backyard with huge rock waterfall & hillside privacy. 3-car garage with a guest room above featuring a kitchenette (stove, sink & mini fridge) plus full bath & private deck. Ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have any available units?
2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have?
Some of 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have a pool?
No, 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road does not have a pool.
Does 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College