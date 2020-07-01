All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2601 ZORADA Drive

2601 Zorada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Zorada Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Inviting traditional home combines quality, versatility and comfort set in desirable Nichols Canyon with opportunity to expand or redevelop. With 4,484sq ft of living space surrounded by the natural hillside lush landscaping, this home boasts 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, living room with fireplace, dining room, massive chef's kitchen, office/den with fireplace, covered patios and french doors throughout opening on to a huge outdoor wrap around entertainment deck, w/pool and spa. The master bedroom opens onto and overlooks the pool and deck with direct access tothe outdoors. The lower level reflects guest quarters consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining and living area, kitchenette, laundry, attached 2-car garage & carport and can be accessed by a separate entrance and sectioned off from the main home. The home has an ideal layout for live/work space, production/music studios or treatment center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 ZORADA Drive have any available units?
2601 ZORADA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 ZORADA Drive have?
Some of 2601 ZORADA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 ZORADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 ZORADA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 ZORADA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2601 ZORADA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2601 ZORADA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2601 ZORADA Drive offers parking.
Does 2601 ZORADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 ZORADA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 ZORADA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2601 ZORADA Drive has a pool.
Does 2601 ZORADA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 ZORADA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 ZORADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 ZORADA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

