2601 ZORADA Drive

Inviting traditional home combines quality, versatility and comfort set in desirable Nichols Canyon with opportunity to expand or redevelop. With 4,484sq ft of living space surrounded by the natural hillside lush landscaping, this home boasts 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, living room with fireplace, dining room, massive chef's kitchen, office/den with fireplace, covered patios and french doors throughout opening on to a huge outdoor wrap around entertainment deck, w/pool and spa. The master bedroom opens onto and overlooks the pool and deck with direct access tothe outdoors. The lower level reflects guest quarters consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining and living area, kitchenette, laundry, attached 2-car garage & carport and can be accessed by a separate entrance and sectioned off from the main home. The home has an ideal layout for live/work space, production/music studios or treatment center.