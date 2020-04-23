2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

City views and rare flat yard in prime Beachwood Canyon! Live in the peaceful and serene Hollywood Hills and moments away from the heart of Hollywood. Tastefully remodeled traditional set above the street offers all of the conveniences of living in the "flats" - 2 secure garage parking spaces, large living spaces, natural light in all rooms and newly updated bathrooms and kitchen. Step out of the master suite to enjoy sunsets and city views from the upstairs terrace. Well designed floor plan offers easy access and flow from the kitchen and living areas to the perfect backyard for entertaining and outdoor dining. Perfect location for a short commute to the studios in Hollywood or the Valley, Minutes N to Bronson Canyon Park, Griffith Park hiking trails, Los Feliz,. Gelson's, La Poubelle, Oaks Caf~, UCB Theater, Netflix and the brand new La Villita Cantina.