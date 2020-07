2558 KELTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

WELCOME TO THIS CHARMING 2BD/1BA SPANISH-COLONIAL STYLE HOME WITH GREAT CURB APPEAL ON A QUIET TREE-LINED STREET. OPEN FLOOR PLAN LEADS TO A BRIGHTLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH WOOD BEAMED VAULTED CEILINGS AND BREAKFAST NOOK. THIS HOME ALSO INCLUDES A FORMAL DINING ROOM, CENTRAL AC/HEAT, COPPER PLUMBING, RECESSED LIGHTING AND REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. A LARGE KITCHEN WINDOW LOOKS OUT TO A PHENOMENAL BACK YARD WITH PRIVATE LANDSCAPED GARDEN INCLUDING MULTIPLE FRUIT TREES AND VEGETABLE GARDEN. JUST ONE BLOCK FROM THE LANDMARK MOVIE THEATERS, RESTAURANTS AND EXPO-LINE STATION. OVERLAND AVE SCHOOL DISTRICT.