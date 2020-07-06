All apartments in Los Angeles
2553 GLEN GREEN Street
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

2553 GLEN GREEN Street

2553 N Glen Grn · No Longer Available
Location

2553 N Glen Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Modern luxury Artist's home with a separate working studio in Beachwood Canyon! This light and bright home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout. This one bedroom, one bathroom home features full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bedroom has dual closets. Two amazing private outdoor areas perfect for entertaining. Separate artists studio is perfect for a home office or creative work space. Enjoy privacy in your pied-~-terre which is centrally located and walking distance to Beachwood Market/Cafe and Restaurant Row. Rare opportunity to have modern luxury in rustic Beachwood Canyon. One parking spot included. Washer/Dryer combo appliance in studio. Ready for you to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 GLEN GREEN Street have any available units?
2553 GLEN GREEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2553 GLEN GREEN Street have?
Some of 2553 GLEN GREEN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 GLEN GREEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
2553 GLEN GREEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 GLEN GREEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 2553 GLEN GREEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2553 GLEN GREEN Street offer parking?
Yes, 2553 GLEN GREEN Street offers parking.
Does 2553 GLEN GREEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2553 GLEN GREEN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 GLEN GREEN Street have a pool?
No, 2553 GLEN GREEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 2553 GLEN GREEN Street have accessible units?
No, 2553 GLEN GREEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 GLEN GREEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 GLEN GREEN Street has units with dishwashers.

