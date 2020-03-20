All apartments in Los Angeles
255 MAIN Street

255 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

255 Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Finally a 10+ location! At the end of Rose and in the heart of Venice, this 2 bedroom flat is the epitome of a Southern California dream! Enter into an inviting and open great room floor plan with living, formal dining, and kitchen areas perfect for entertaining. A private patio off the living room is great for those summer BBQ's and to soak in the sun and ocean breeze all year round. Chicly updated, this condo has gorgeous wood floors, remodeled bathrooms with modern accents, plus a master en-suite with walk in closet. Situated above Chaya of Venice, this is truly an amazing opportunity to live in one of the hippest cities in the world!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 MAIN Street have any available units?
255 MAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 MAIN Street have?
Some of 255 MAIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 MAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 MAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 MAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 255 MAIN Street offer parking?
No, 255 MAIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 MAIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 MAIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 255 MAIN Street has a pool.
Does 255 MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 255 MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 MAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
