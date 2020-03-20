255 MAIN Street

Amenities

Finally a 10+ location! At the end of Rose and in the heart of Venice, this 2 bedroom flat is the epitome of a Southern California dream! Enter into an inviting and open great room floor plan with living, formal dining, and kitchen areas perfect for entertaining. A private patio off the living room is great for those summer BBQ's and to soak in the sun and ocean breeze all year round. Chicly updated, this condo has gorgeous wood floors, remodeled bathrooms with modern accents, plus a master en-suite with walk in closet. Situated above Chaya of Venice, this is truly an amazing opportunity to live in one of the hippest cities in the world!