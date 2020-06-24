2537 Barry Ave.

Amenities

This is an updated home in West LA, very conveniently located within a block to public transportation (#* Santa Monica Bus runs directly to UCLA and Santa Monica Beach and walking distance to the Metro) within 5-10 miles of UCLA, Beverly Hills, Century City, Santa Monica, Venice, Marina del Rey, Culver City, LAX, downtown LA, Hollywood, and most anywhere you need to get to in LA. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with a big beautiful master bedroom with En Suite bathroom, with walk in closet and separate tub and shower, two sinks, built in vanity area with make up lighting, washer and dryer, large open kitchen with lots of space and equipment to cook up a great meal for you and your friends. The second and third bedroom has a jack and jill bath and a half, and is separate from the master.



This rental is perfect for corporate housing, temporary housing or vacation home.



