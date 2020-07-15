2524 Thurman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

**NOTE** We do not charge an application fee and WILL NOT collect any money without an in-person meeting and signed lease. -Brian Haydel 909-208-1208



This three bedroom home is perfect for a family or roommates looking to escape a large apartment complex. The large master suite has a full ensuite bathroom with double vanity and walk in closet. Solid hardwood floors run throughout the home. The entertainers kitchen features quartz countertops, Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, and an open floor plan. The service porch has a pantry and plenty of storage as well as the in unit laundry. Enjoy the luxury of a large fully fenced front yard with maintenance free artificial turf. The home is prewired for cable or super fast fiber optic internet and in wall connections to mount your home theater. Home is ready for video doorbell and also has six security cameras for added peace of mind. Pets considered.



Home is in the hot West Adams neighborhood, close to Downtown Culver City, Expo line stations, The Platform, Culver Steps, new Amazon, HBO, Apple and Netflix HQ's and plenty of new shops and restaurants. A new "Grove" like development blocks away called 'Cumulus' is under construction and just announced a Whole Foods opening early 2020.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.