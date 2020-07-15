All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2524 Thurman Avenue
2524 Thurman Avenue

2524 Thurman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Thurman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
**NOTE** We do not charge an application fee and WILL NOT collect any money without an in-person meeting and signed lease. -Brian Haydel 909-208-1208

This three bedroom home is perfect for a family or roommates looking to escape a large apartment complex. The large master suite has a full ensuite bathroom with double vanity and walk in closet. Solid hardwood floors run throughout the home. The entertainers kitchen features quartz countertops, Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, and an open floor plan. The service porch has a pantry and plenty of storage as well as the in unit laundry. Enjoy the luxury of a large fully fenced front yard with maintenance free artificial turf. The home is prewired for cable or super fast fiber optic internet and in wall connections to mount your home theater. Home is ready for video doorbell and also has six security cameras for added peace of mind. Pets considered.

Home is in the hot West Adams neighborhood, close to Downtown Culver City, Expo line stations, The Platform, Culver Steps, new Amazon, HBO, Apple and Netflix HQ's and plenty of new shops and restaurants. A new "Grove" like development blocks away called 'Cumulus' is under construction and just announced a Whole Foods opening early 2020.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Thurman Avenue have any available units?
2524 Thurman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 Thurman Avenue have?
Some of 2524 Thurman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Thurman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Thurman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Thurman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Thurman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Thurman Avenue offer parking?
No, 2524 Thurman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2524 Thurman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Thurman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Thurman Avenue have a pool?
No, 2524 Thurman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Thurman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2524 Thurman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Thurman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Thurman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
