Los Angeles, CA
2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive

2511 Benedict Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Benedict Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Single Story, Contemporary, California Ranch Home in Beverly Hills' Celebrity Row! Newly remodeled, 5bd/7ba home sits privately on 1/2 acre. Open floor plan, w/double ceiling heights; quintessential, easy lifestyle. Gorgeous gardens and mature landscaping frame a large pool and grassy area; ideal for entertaining and children. With a private entrance off Benedict Canyon, welcomed by a lovely foyer. New Kitchen opens to a huge family room area; equipped with top-notch appliances. All bedrooms are en-suite and are placed separately from entertaining areas in their own wing. The opulent Master Suite boasts dual, spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Ample, two-car garage, plus 5 additional parking spaces. Other features include sizable laundry room, sound system, and alarm system. MTM or 3 MONTH ONLY. Furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have any available units?
2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have?
Some of 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does offer parking.
Does 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
