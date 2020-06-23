2511 BENEDICT CANYON Drive

Amenities

Single Story, Contemporary, California Ranch Home in Beverly Hills' Celebrity Row! Newly remodeled, 5bd/7ba home sits privately on 1/2 acre. Open floor plan, w/double ceiling heights; quintessential, easy lifestyle. Gorgeous gardens and mature landscaping frame a large pool and grassy area; ideal for entertaining and children. With a private entrance off Benedict Canyon, welcomed by a lovely foyer. New Kitchen opens to a huge family room area; equipped with top-notch appliances. All bedrooms are en-suite and are placed separately from entertaining areas in their own wing. The opulent Master Suite boasts dual, spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Ample, two-car garage, plus 5 additional parking spaces. Other features include sizable laundry room, sound system, and alarm system. MTM or 3 MONTH ONLY. Furnished!