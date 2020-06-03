24846 Eilat Street

Amenities

Valley Circle Estate Entertainers Dream! Walk into this beautiful remodeled home with double door grand entrance with high ceilings All hard wood flooring downstairs. Huge remodeled cooks kitchen with new stainless appliances, lavish use of marble and granite. Oversized island with built in wine fridge. This home is boasting almost 3700 sq ft with 1 full bedroom (guest quarters) downstairs and 4 bedroom upstairs. Huge remodeled master suit with oversized walk-in closet and tub overlooking gigantic park like back yard. Entertainers backyard with huge grass area Dark bottom pool/spa built in BBQ with bar. The home is complete with a true 3 car finished garage.