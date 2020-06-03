All apartments in Los Angeles
24846 Eilat Street
Last updated January 26 2020 at 2:33 AM

24846 Eilat Street

24846 Eilat Street · No Longer Available
Location

24846 Eilat Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Valley Circle Estate Entertainers Dream! Walk into this beautiful remodeled home with double door grand entrance with high ceilings All hard wood flooring downstairs. Huge remodeled cooks kitchen with new stainless appliances, lavish use of marble and granite. Oversized island with built in wine fridge. This home is boasting almost 3700 sq ft with 1 full bedroom (guest quarters) downstairs and 4 bedroom upstairs. Huge remodeled master suit with oversized walk-in closet and tub overlooking gigantic park like back yard. Entertainers backyard with huge grass area Dark bottom pool/spa built in BBQ with bar. The home is complete with a true 3 car finished garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24846 Eilat Street have any available units?
24846 Eilat Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24846 Eilat Street have?
Some of 24846 Eilat Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24846 Eilat Street currently offering any rent specials?
24846 Eilat Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24846 Eilat Street pet-friendly?
No, 24846 Eilat Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24846 Eilat Street offer parking?
Yes, 24846 Eilat Street offers parking.
Does 24846 Eilat Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24846 Eilat Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24846 Eilat Street have a pool?
Yes, 24846 Eilat Street has a pool.
Does 24846 Eilat Street have accessible units?
No, 24846 Eilat Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24846 Eilat Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24846 Eilat Street has units with dishwashers.

