24628 Gardenstone Lane

Serene West Hills home located in the prestigious community of Castle Peak Estates and in the much sought-after Las Virgenes School District (Round Meadow Elementary, AC Stelle Middle School and Calabasas High School). This home features 4 bedrooms (including a large bedroom with full private bath downstairs) and 3 baths, totaling 2,662 SF of open floor plan. The living room has a balcony and fireplace. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large center island opens to the family room complete with fireplace. The spacious master retreat has a large and private bath with walk in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. The yard is very relaxing with grassy area and beautifully landscaped grounds.