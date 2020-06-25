2429 6th St

Amenities

Large properties on acreage are enjoying a renaissance among those who appreciate a more organic and healthy farm-to-table lifestyle or simply need the ability to accommodate multiple families or multiple businesses with a variety of lifestyles.

Property is located in a unique geographic location in southern Silicon Valleys wine region. A half-hour drive into San Jose, or the beach, and yet a world away from city congestion. This narrow valley is flanked by lush mountains that separate the coastal region from this vineyard-focused valley of warm days and cool nights. Like a timeless work of art, this romantic villa can be appreciated by all ages and



Property is located in a unique geographic location in southern Silicon Valleys wine region. A half-hour drive into San Jose, or the beach, and yet a world away from city congestion. This narrow valley is flanked by lush mountains that separate the coastal region from this vineyard-focused valley of warm days and cool nights. Like a timeless work of art, this romantic villa can be appreciated by all ages and

lifestyles. A legacy property meant to be passed down to the next generation.



Meritage Estates is an exclusive community of only 18 estates and once past the gates of this community an oasis awaits at the end of a beautiful, and lush, tree-lined cul-de-sac. This World-class Mediterranean property offers a balance between Hollywood-style luxury and a rustic, Montana-style ranch. A rural retreat on over 25+ acres of pristine, mostly flat land. The estate includes an exquisite main residence and multiple detached structures for an approximately 8,500 sq. ft. under roof possibilities. There are enough parking spaces in multiple

garages for 6 cars. Entertain family, friends or corporate groups and weddings, and if anyone in your family is an equestrian enthusiast, hunting enthusiasts, wine vintner, car enthusiasts, fitness enthusiasts, adrenaline junky, or nature seeker, this property can accommodate all.



The main residence is surrounded by a bevy of beautiful trees and colorful foliage. There is an extensive venue for entertainment with large pool, spa, full outdoor kitchen and bar, multiple terraces and grassy park-like area. The impressive 2-story entrance showcases the living room with soaring ceilings, wall of windows and a sun filled terrace. The kitchen with island opens up to a large family room area and the French doors lead you to the backyard terrace and outdoor kitchen.



The second detached building is a 2-story pool house with 5-car garage, walk-in refrigeration unit, pool house with full shower, and a 2,000 sq. ft area on the 2nd floor which is a vanilla shell that you can customize into a man cave, theater, fitness center, office, etc. There are several other buildings: A castle-like turret with aged lumber and concrete-lined walls where wine bottles can be stored in a naturally cool underground cave, and wine processing and tastings can occur in an open park-like area between the two acres of producing chardonnay vines and the turret.



Amenities include but are not limited to the following:

Main Home:

5,000+ sq. ft. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathrooms

Large laundry room with two sets of washers and dryers

Formal Living Room

Formal Dining Room

Master Bedroom Ensuite on main floor with immense bathroom and walk-in closet with custom closet organizers

Family Room open to kitchen

Kitchen Island with wine fridge and sink, granite, and high-end stainless appliances

Office

New Italian 18 X 18 Travertine Tile Floors

New Carpet in bedrooms

Other Features:

Pool House

Pool with Multi-person spa and water feature

Outdoor kitchen with electric power awning, sink, ice maker, dishwasher, refrigerator, BBQ, Pizza oven and dishwasher.

Sports Court

Bocce Ball Court

Large Dog Run

Look-out point or lower terrace with views of property

Full video surveillance security system

$100,000 owned solar system for guilt free energy production for the entire property