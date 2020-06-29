2427 Hillcrest Dr

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 Bed 1 Bath - This amazing 2 bed 1 bath house is in the front of a duplex. Separated and with its own independent entrance you would never tell this is in a shared lot. Spacious and well designed, this space was completely refurbished. New floors, new paint. All the counter tops were replaced, new cabinets, new kitchen. Bathroom was completely remodeled as well. This is by far the best comparable in the area.

Don't miss out, price subject to availability.

No Pets, one Parking space, more is negotiable.

Owner pays for Water.

For scheduling a visit, please contact the office on 424-292-2311



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5285660)