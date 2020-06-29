All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

2427 Hillcrest Dr

2427 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 Bed 1 Bath - This amazing 2 bed 1 bath house is in the front of a duplex. Separated and with its own independent entrance you would never tell this is in a shared lot. Spacious and well designed, this space was completely refurbished. New floors, new paint. All the counter tops were replaced, new cabinets, new kitchen. Bathroom was completely remodeled as well. This is by far the best comparable in the area.
Don't miss out, price subject to availability.
No Pets, one Parking space, more is negotiable.
Owner pays for Water.
For scheduling a visit, please contact the office on 424-292-2311

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
2427 Hillcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2427 Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Hillcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Hillcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Hillcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2427 Hillcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2427 Hillcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 2427 Hillcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 Hillcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Hillcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 2427 Hillcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2427 Hillcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 2427 Hillcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Hillcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 Hillcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 Hillcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2427 Hillcrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

