24236 Welby Way

Four bedroom and three bath home with great curb appeal located in prime West Hills. Newer carpet in the hallway and bedrooms, wood floors in the living and family room and tile in the kitchen and dining area. The home includes central air-conditioning, recessed lighting, new ceiling fans in the bedrooms, new light switches and plugs. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and marble counter-tops and the dining area overlooks the backyard. Remodeled bathrooms and a spacious master suite with wood shutters and direct access to the backyard. The master bathroom has dual vanities and jetted bathtub. Two of the bedrooms are connected with an en-suite bathroom and direct access to the front of the house. The backyard has great privacy with pool, gazebo and a covered patio which is perfect for entertaining. The detached garage has been converted and can be used as an office or as a storage area. Carport for 2 cars - Sandbox and front grassy area. Washer and dryer hookups. Highly rated schools in the area.