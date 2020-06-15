All apartments in Los Angeles
24236 Welby Way
24236 Welby Way

24236 Welby Way · (818) 906-8388
Location

24236 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2213 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Four bedroom and three bath home with great curb appeal located in prime West Hills. Newer carpet in the hallway and bedrooms, wood floors in the living and family room and tile in the kitchen and dining area. The home includes central air-conditioning, recessed lighting, new ceiling fans in the bedrooms, new light switches and plugs. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and marble counter-tops and the dining area overlooks the backyard. Remodeled bathrooms and a spacious master suite with wood shutters and direct access to the backyard. The master bathroom has dual vanities and jetted bathtub. Two of the bedrooms are connected with an en-suite bathroom and direct access to the front of the house. The backyard has great privacy with pool, gazebo and a covered patio which is perfect for entertaining. The detached garage has been converted and can be used as an office or as a storage area. Carport for 2 cars - Sandbox and front grassy area. Washer and dryer hookups. Highly rated schools in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24236 Welby Way have any available units?
24236 Welby Way has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24236 Welby Way have?
Some of 24236 Welby Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24236 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
24236 Welby Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24236 Welby Way pet-friendly?
No, 24236 Welby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24236 Welby Way offer parking?
Yes, 24236 Welby Way does offer parking.
Does 24236 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24236 Welby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24236 Welby Way have a pool?
Yes, 24236 Welby Way has a pool.
Does 24236 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 24236 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24236 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24236 Welby Way has units with dishwashers.
