All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2410 West Temple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2410 West Temple Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2410 West Temple Street

2410 W Temple St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2410 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment
29-unit building - newer construction
Controlled parking available!

Enjoy the Downtown LA Lifestyle without the hassle!

Garden Style Building:
* Controlled access
* Newly remodeled
* Fresh paint, new tile floors in kitchen and bath
* Dishwasher
* Walk-In Closets
* Central Air Conditioning

With-in minutes to:
* Culinary delights and cafes on the Sunset strip
* International Cuisine in Little Tokyo
* Korea Town & Hollywood nightlife
* Cultural attractions (Walt Disney Center, LA Cathedral and local Museums).
* Near the 101 and 110 freeways
* Easy access - great spot for commuters

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12470537

(RLNE5070646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 West Temple Street have any available units?
2410 West Temple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 West Temple Street have?
Some of 2410 West Temple Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 West Temple Street currently offering any rent specials?
2410 West Temple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 West Temple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 West Temple Street is pet friendly.
Does 2410 West Temple Street offer parking?
Yes, 2410 West Temple Street offers parking.
Does 2410 West Temple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 West Temple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 West Temple Street have a pool?
No, 2410 West Temple Street does not have a pool.
Does 2410 West Temple Street have accessible units?
No, 2410 West Temple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 West Temple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 West Temple Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College