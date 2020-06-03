2410 West Temple Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment

29-unit building - newer construction

Controlled parking available!



Enjoy the Downtown LA Lifestyle without the hassle!



Garden Style Building:

* Controlled access

* Newly remodeled

* Fresh paint, new tile floors in kitchen and bath

* Dishwasher

* Walk-In Closets

* Central Air Conditioning



With-in minutes to:

* Culinary delights and cafes on the Sunset strip

* International Cuisine in Little Tokyo

* Korea Town & Hollywood nightlife

* Cultural attractions (Walt Disney Center, LA Cathedral and local Museums).

* Near the 101 and 110 freeways

* Easy access - great spot for commuters



