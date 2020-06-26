All apartments in Los Angeles
24000 MARIANO Street

24000 Mariano Street · No Longer Available
Location

24000 Mariano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
Located along a serene tree lined street, this Woodland Hills single story boasts a defined modern appeal. Freshly updated features are found throughout this 3 +2.5 sunlit floor plan. Ultra expansive great room with rich wood beamed pitched ceiling, beautiful dining area and adjacent light, bright kitchen. Newly painted and carpeted. The bedroom wing features two secondary bedrooms and master bedroom with private indulgent bath quarters. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from the relaxing outdoor spa and viewing deck. Ideally located, within minutes from lush parks, delicious eateries, theaters and more. Select rooms have been virtually staged in photos. Property is also available for sale for $939,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24000 MARIANO Street have any available units?
24000 MARIANO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24000 MARIANO Street have?
Some of 24000 MARIANO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24000 MARIANO Street currently offering any rent specials?
24000 MARIANO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24000 MARIANO Street pet-friendly?
No, 24000 MARIANO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24000 MARIANO Street offer parking?
Yes, 24000 MARIANO Street offers parking.
Does 24000 MARIANO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24000 MARIANO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24000 MARIANO Street have a pool?
No, 24000 MARIANO Street does not have a pool.
Does 24000 MARIANO Street have accessible units?
No, 24000 MARIANO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24000 MARIANO Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24000 MARIANO Street does not have units with dishwashers.
