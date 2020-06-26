24000 MARIANO Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated hot tub media room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub media room

Located along a serene tree lined street, this Woodland Hills single story boasts a defined modern appeal. Freshly updated features are found throughout this 3 +2.5 sunlit floor plan. Ultra expansive great room with rich wood beamed pitched ceiling, beautiful dining area and adjacent light, bright kitchen. Newly painted and carpeted. The bedroom wing features two secondary bedrooms and master bedroom with private indulgent bath quarters. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from the relaxing outdoor spa and viewing deck. Ideally located, within minutes from lush parks, delicious eateries, theaters and more. Select rooms have been virtually staged in photos. Property is also available for sale for $939,000.