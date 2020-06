Amenities

Newly remodeled and fully furnished, modern open floor plan with a loft and amazing location, a stone's throw from the Boardwalk in Venice. This stylish unit includes two queen size beds, living and dining furniture, a kitchen with mini fridge, AC and heat, in unit laundry, and one and half baths. There is also carport parking for one car. Partial ocean view from the loft.