23700 Blythe Street

A Charming, remodeled and warm is what describes this cul-de-sac home in West Hills. Enter into a bright open living room with vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and newer cabinets. Cozy family room with fireplace, hardwood floors and double doors overlooking the backyard. Downstairs bedroom was used as an office. Upstairs features the master suite with a remodeled bath with double sinks, newer vanities and shower along with the walk-in closet. Gorgeous well maintained backyard with covered patio and lots of green grass. Additional features include great schools, central air & heat, solar for very low utility bills, tankless water heater, plenty of storage in garage and walking distance to the park.