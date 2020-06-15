All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23700 Blythe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23700 Blythe Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:27 AM

23700 Blythe Street

23700 Blythe Street · (818) 516-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23700 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Charming, remodeled and warm is what describes this cul-de-sac home in West Hills. Enter into a bright open living room with vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and newer cabinets. Cozy family room with fireplace, hardwood floors and double doors overlooking the backyard. Downstairs bedroom was used as an office. Upstairs features the master suite with a remodeled bath with double sinks, newer vanities and shower along with the walk-in closet. Gorgeous well maintained backyard with covered patio and lots of green grass. Additional features include great schools, central air & heat, solar for very low utility bills, tankless water heater, plenty of storage in garage and walking distance to the park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23700 Blythe Street have any available units?
23700 Blythe Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23700 Blythe Street have?
Some of 23700 Blythe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23700 Blythe Street currently offering any rent specials?
23700 Blythe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23700 Blythe Street pet-friendly?
No, 23700 Blythe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23700 Blythe Street offer parking?
Yes, 23700 Blythe Street does offer parking.
Does 23700 Blythe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23700 Blythe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23700 Blythe Street have a pool?
No, 23700 Blythe Street does not have a pool.
Does 23700 Blythe Street have accessible units?
No, 23700 Blythe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23700 Blythe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23700 Blythe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 23700 Blythe Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity