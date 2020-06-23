All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2362 OUTPOST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2362 OUTPOST Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2362 OUTPOST Drive

2362 N Outpost Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2362 N Outpost Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Step back in time to the Golden Age of Hollywood with this extremely private Outpost Estate Spanish Architectural Hacienda. Surrounded by towering hedges and situated on a mostly flat double lot of 2/3 of an acre. Enter through a dramatic courtyard with pool in front. Period details throughout including soaring beamed ceilings in the living room and massive fireplace. Almost every room has French doors that open to the outside with several outdoor sitting, lounging and dining areas and secret spots to escape. This is a true luxe bohemian estate offering complete privacy but is also perfectly suited for entertaining. The 2nd lot, facing west to view the sunset against the canyon, provides a large rolling grass area that features a stunning waterfall. For those that want to feel they are in the country there is a raised vegetable garden and fruit trees abound. A garden oasis just minutes from Hollywood. Offered furnished only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 OUTPOST Drive have any available units?
2362 OUTPOST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2362 OUTPOST Drive have?
Some of 2362 OUTPOST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 OUTPOST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2362 OUTPOST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 OUTPOST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2362 OUTPOST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2362 OUTPOST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2362 OUTPOST Drive offers parking.
Does 2362 OUTPOST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2362 OUTPOST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 OUTPOST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2362 OUTPOST Drive has a pool.
Does 2362 OUTPOST Drive have accessible units?
No, 2362 OUTPOST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 OUTPOST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2362 OUTPOST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College