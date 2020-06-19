2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane

Amenities

You're invited to view this custom-built elegant Mediterranean 2-story home on a cul-de-sac. Located in the 24-hour guard gated community of Bel Air Crest. This stunning 3 Bedrm home is spacious + features a formal dining + living room and one of a kind magnificent 18th Century one piece marble Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/center isle, and a plethora of cabinets along wViking appliance. Grand Master Suite w/walk-in Closet + Bathroom w/double sinks, stall shower + spa tub w/beautiful view. The second level features a Den/Media Room with wet bar + elegant satin wood custom parquet flooring throughout the home. Entertain in the backyard nestled in the hills w/barbecue grill, patio decking, fruit trees + nicely landscaped grass yard w/a beautiful Goddess fountain. Private 2 car garage w/storage. Bel-Air Crest amenities include: pool, spa, clubhouse w/banquet facility, fitness center, Bball & tennis courts, pitch & putt golf facilities + kid's playground + dog park + Gorgeous Canyon views!