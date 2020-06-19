All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane

2349 Buckingham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2349 Buckingham Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
You're invited to view this custom-built elegant Mediterranean 2-story home on a cul-de-sac. Located in the 24-hour guard gated community of Bel Air Crest. This stunning 3 Bedrm home is spacious + features a formal dining + living room and one of a kind magnificent 18th Century one piece marble Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/center isle, and a plethora of cabinets along wViking appliance. Grand Master Suite w/walk-in Closet + Bathroom w/double sinks, stall shower + spa tub w/beautiful view. The second level features a Den/Media Room with wet bar + elegant satin wood custom parquet flooring throughout the home. Entertain in the backyard nestled in the hills w/barbecue grill, patio decking, fruit trees + nicely landscaped grass yard w/a beautiful Goddess fountain. Private 2 car garage w/storage. Bel-Air Crest amenities include: pool, spa, clubhouse w/banquet facility, fitness center, Bball & tennis courts, pitch & putt golf facilities + kid's playground + dog park + Gorgeous Canyon views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane have any available units?
2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane have?
Some of 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane offers parking.
Does 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane has a pool.
Does 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane have accessible units?
No, 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2349 BUCKINGHAM Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College