Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

23442 Batey Avenue

23442 Batey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal with view to the backyard to watch the friends, family, and kids. Pride of ownership, the owner took care to install lots of closet space and designer storage options in the extra large master bedroom + extra large double closets. Tons of cabinets and linen closets, large front and back yard with extra privacy and two secure side gates. Garage is manicured with tile floors, drywall lined and painted with added custom cabinets. The 2 car garage has laundry washer / dryer hookups (washer and dryer included).
-No Air Conditioning
-Gardener every other week (paid by owner)
-Yes central heat
-Trash day is Monday
-Includes alarm system (tenant expense for monitoring)
-Tangerine tree in backyard
-Tenant pays utilities
-Sprinklers included
-First months rent + security deposit required before move in

****TO SEE THIS PROPERTY CALL (310) 831-0123 OR TEXT (310) 200-5584 OR EMAIL INFO@HARBORPM.COM****

-Pets may be considered with additional deposit. Weight Restriction of 30lbs
-Renters Insurance Required For All New Residents Upon Lease Signing.
-Qualification s are listed on our website, please review carefully.
-No Application Fee Refunds
**We just need about 15 minutes to show**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23442 Batey Avenue have any available units?
23442 Batey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23442 Batey Avenue have?
Some of 23442 Batey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23442 Batey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23442 Batey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23442 Batey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 23442 Batey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 23442 Batey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23442 Batey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23442 Batey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23442 Batey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23442 Batey Avenue have a pool?
No, 23442 Batey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23442 Batey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23442 Batey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23442 Batey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23442 Batey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
