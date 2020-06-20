23442 Batey Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport on-site laundry parking garage

Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal with view to the backyard to watch the friends, family, and kids. Pride of ownership, the owner took care to install lots of closet space and designer storage options in the extra large master bedroom + extra large double closets. Tons of cabinets and linen closets, large front and back yard with extra privacy and two secure side gates. Garage is manicured with tile floors, drywall lined and painted with added custom cabinets. The 2 car garage has laundry washer / dryer hookups (washer and dryer included).

-No Air Conditioning

-Gardener every other week (paid by owner)

-Yes central heat

-Trash day is Monday

-Includes alarm system (tenant expense for monitoring)

-Tangerine tree in backyard

-Tenant pays utilities

-Sprinklers included

-First months rent + security deposit required before move in



****TO SEE THIS PROPERTY CALL (310) 831-0123 OR TEXT (310) 200-5584 OR EMAIL INFO@HARBORPM.COM****



-Pets may be considered with additional deposit. Weight Restriction of 30lbs

-Renters Insurance Required For All New Residents Upon Lease Signing.

-Qualification s are listed on our website, please review carefully.

-No Application Fee Refunds

**We just need about 15 minutes to show**