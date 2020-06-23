234 N Chicago St

Amenities
Beautiful & charming 1 bedroom unit located on the first floor. The property has been well kept. The unit has also been renovated and updated.
This unit features:
New plank-wood flooring throughout
Tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom
New granite counter tops
Offers great tranquility
1 year lease required
Please call our office at 818-981-1885.
Sorry...No Pets, no Evictions
Must make monthly income of $3000 per month and have proof / pay-stubs or bank statements
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4090575)