234 N Chicago St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful & charming 1 bedroom unit located on the first floor. The property has been well kept. The unit has also been renovated and updated.



This unit features:

New plank-wood flooring throughout

Tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom

New granite counter tops



Offers great tranquility



1 year lease required



Please call our office at 818-981-1885.



Sorry...No Pets, no Evictions

Must make monthly income of $3000 per month and have proof / pay-stubs or bank statements



(RLNE4090575)