All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 234 N Chicago St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
234 N Chicago St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

234 N Chicago St

234 North Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

234 North Chicago Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful & charming 1 bedroom unit located on the first floor. The property has been well kept. The unit has also been renovated and updated.

This unit features:
New plank-wood flooring throughout
Tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom
New granite counter tops

Offers great tranquility

1 year lease required

Please call our office at 818-981-1885.

Sorry...No Pets, no Evictions
Must make monthly income of $3000 per month and have proof / pay-stubs or bank statements

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4090575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 N Chicago St have any available units?
234 N Chicago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 N Chicago St have?
Some of 234 N Chicago St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 N Chicago St currently offering any rent specials?
234 N Chicago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 N Chicago St pet-friendly?
No, 234 N Chicago St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 234 N Chicago St offer parking?
No, 234 N Chicago St does not offer parking.
Does 234 N Chicago St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 N Chicago St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 N Chicago St have a pool?
No, 234 N Chicago St does not have a pool.
Does 234 N Chicago St have accessible units?
No, 234 N Chicago St does not have accessible units.
Does 234 N Chicago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 N Chicago St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College