2338 EL CONTENTO Drive

50's Post and Beam w/City to Ocean Views. Down a private driveway shared with one other house, this house, detached guest house, and pool offer a peaceful, private, environment for home and work. The house has a chef's kitchen, master with walk-in closet and its own bath and views of the city and ocean. The pool is situated between the house and detached guest house which is a two-story volume with a loft bedroom, bathroom, closet, and kitchenette. Motorcourt with room for 4 cars plus a garage for 2 more cars. Lease now and have a fabulous place for fall entertaining in this fabulous indoor/outdoor property. Available September 5th.