Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Mid-Century Modern home with classic "butterfly" roof located in quiet and picturesque setting. High ceilings allow for plenty of light to flow through the living areas. The home is currently configured as two bedrooms and a huge work-from-home office, but could easily be three bedrooms. Great outdoor space for entertaining or lounging. There is a heated pool, sun deck, side yard, and an area to have a garden. Please call for showings. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.