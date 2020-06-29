23317 Saticoy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities business center parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Pleasing, unfurnished, 2,295-square-foot, single-family home with 4 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 bathrooms located on the friendly West Hills neighborhood in Canoga Park.



The bright and well-ventilated interior features a laminate floor and a fireplace. The dainty kitchen is equipped with fine wooden cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, smooth granite countertop, and stainless-steel appliances. Refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher are ready to help you in preparing meals as easy and convenient as possible. There are hookup washer and dryer along with air conditioning.



The exterior has a fenced yard and a deck cool spots for fun-filled outdoor activities with family or friends.



This home comes with an attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking with 3 car spaces.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



And no smoking, please.



Tenant pays electricity, water, gas, trash, sewage, internet, and cleaning. The landlord's responsible utility: landscaping.



Near public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, and Schools!



Nearby Parks: Taxco Trails Park, Lazy J Ranch Park, Castle Peak Park, and Shadow Ranch Park.



Nearby Schools:

Pomelo Community Charter School - 0.43 mile, 7/10

El Camino Real Senior High School - 2.83 miles, 7/10

George Ellery Hale Charter Academy - 2.28 miles, 8/10

Justice Street Elementary - 0.45 mile, 8/10



Bus lines:

169 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

162 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile

152 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile



