23317 Saticoy Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

23317 Saticoy Street

23317 Saticoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

23317 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Pleasing, unfurnished, 2,295-square-foot, single-family home with 4 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 bathrooms located on the friendly West Hills neighborhood in Canoga Park.

The bright and well-ventilated interior features a laminate floor and a fireplace. The dainty kitchen is equipped with fine wooden cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, smooth granite countertop, and stainless-steel appliances. Refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher are ready to help you in preparing meals as easy and convenient as possible. There are hookup washer and dryer along with air conditioning.

The exterior has a fenced yard and a deck cool spots for fun-filled outdoor activities with family or friends.

This home comes with an attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking with 3 car spaces.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

And no smoking, please.

Tenant pays electricity, water, gas, trash, sewage, internet, and cleaning. The landlord's responsible utility: landscaping.

Near public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, and Schools!

Nearby Parks: Taxco Trails Park, Lazy J Ranch Park, Castle Peak Park, and Shadow Ranch Park.

Nearby Schools:
Pomelo Community Charter School - 0.43 mile, 7/10
El Camino Real Senior High School - 2.83 miles, 7/10
George Ellery Hale Charter Academy - 2.28 miles, 8/10
Justice Street Elementary - 0.45 mile, 8/10

Bus lines:
169 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
162 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile
152 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5225451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

