Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

2324 JUPITER Drive

2324 Jupiter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Jupiter Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
A fully furnished incredible resort style home sitting on the peak of a mountain in the Hollywood Hills with exquisite views that stretch from downtown to the ocean. 5 bedroom home, with 4 full and 2 half baths. It has a gated entry with an extended long driveway to park up to 6 cars. There is a huge grass front yard. Walking in, the house is breathtaking. It has an open floor plan with expansive windows stretching across the house. There are majestic and exquisite views from every room. The atmosphere is bright and clean, yet comfortable and cozy. The living room is furnished with lovely Ralph Lauren furniture and the house has a mixture of hardwood floor, stone, and carpet. It has a massive deck with a pool and hot tub, along with sweeping views of the hillsides, city, canyons, and ocean. The house has been used for filming many movies, TV shows, magazine spreads, and music videos. Very centrally located, yet tucked up in the hills where you are surrounded by a sanctuary of nature-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 JUPITER Drive have any available units?
2324 JUPITER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 JUPITER Drive have?
Some of 2324 JUPITER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 JUPITER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2324 JUPITER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 JUPITER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2324 JUPITER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2324 JUPITER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2324 JUPITER Drive offers parking.
Does 2324 JUPITER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 JUPITER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 JUPITER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2324 JUPITER Drive has a pool.
Does 2324 JUPITER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2324 JUPITER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 JUPITER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 JUPITER Drive has units with dishwashers.

