2324 JUPITER Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

A fully furnished incredible resort style home sitting on the peak of a mountain in the Hollywood Hills with exquisite views that stretch from downtown to the ocean. 5 bedroom home, with 4 full and 2 half baths. It has a gated entry with an extended long driveway to park up to 6 cars. There is a huge grass front yard. Walking in, the house is breathtaking. It has an open floor plan with expansive windows stretching across the house. There are majestic and exquisite views from every room. The atmosphere is bright and clean, yet comfortable and cozy. The living room is furnished with lovely Ralph Lauren furniture and the house has a mixture of hardwood floor, stone, and carpet. It has a massive deck with a pool and hot tub, along with sweeping views of the hillsides, city, canyons, and ocean. The house has been used for filming many movies, TV shows, magazine spreads, and music videos. Very centrally located, yet tucked up in the hills where you are surrounded by a sanctuary of nature-