23216 Aetna Street

Walnut Acres VIEW home on a quiet cut-de-sac w/SOLAR!! Make your way through the front door to an open living room/dining room with tile floors, recessed lights, french sliders and a relaxing gas fireplace to set the mood. Adjacent to all this sits an updated galley kitchen showcasing stainless steel appliances, GRANITE COUNTERS and charming breakfast nook with built-in table. Downstairs is the perfect DEN,FAMILY ROOM,POSSIBLE 4th BEDROOM - with direct access to your 2 car garage! Here you'll enjoy a second fireplace, 3/4 bath & sliding glass door granting you access to the private backyard. All 3 bedrooms upstairs are drenched with light hardwood flooring and freshly painted walls. Both guest bedrooms feature a JULIET balcony and share a full bath. The master suite is a restful retreat from everyday life. Extremely generous in size, it features a beautiful slider with access to your own balcony which affords you stunning VIEWS of the San Fernando Valley! In addition, you have an oversized walk-in closet and an updated modern/industrial style bath with double vanity sinks and tub equipped with a rain shower head. Don't forget the details - NEWLY INSTALLED WATER HEATER & HVAC system (heating & air) + SOLAR! All this located in the heart of WALNUT ACRES mere walking distance to top rated schools (Woodlake Charter, Hale Charter & El Camino Charter) & a 5 min drive to The Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, Warner Center Park & Westfield's newest upcoming project "LA Warner Center."