All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23216 Aetna Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23216 Aetna Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 1:35 PM

23216 Aetna Street

23216 Aetna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23216 Aetna Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walnut Acres VIEW home on a quiet cut-de-sac w/SOLAR!! Make your way through the front door to an open living room/dining room with tile floors, recessed lights, french sliders and a relaxing gas fireplace to set the mood. Adjacent to all this sits an updated galley kitchen showcasing stainless steel appliances, GRANITE COUNTERS and charming breakfast nook with built-in table. Downstairs is the perfect DEN,FAMILY ROOM,POSSIBLE 4th BEDROOM - with direct access to your 2 car garage! Here you'll enjoy a second fireplace, 3/4 bath & sliding glass door granting you access to the private backyard. All 3 bedrooms upstairs are drenched with light hardwood flooring and freshly painted walls. Both guest bedrooms feature a JULIET balcony and share a full bath. The master suite is a restful retreat from everyday life. Extremely generous in size, it features a beautiful slider with access to your own balcony which affords you stunning VIEWS of the San Fernando Valley! In addition, you have an oversized walk-in closet and an updated modern/industrial style bath with double vanity sinks and tub equipped with a rain shower head. Don't forget the details - NEWLY INSTALLED WATER HEATER & HVAC system (heating & air) + SOLAR! All this located in the heart of WALNUT ACRES mere walking distance to top rated schools (Woodlake Charter, Hale Charter & El Camino Charter) & a 5 min drive to The Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, Warner Center Park & Westfield's newest upcoming project "LA Warner Center."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23216 Aetna Street have any available units?
23216 Aetna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23216 Aetna Street have?
Some of 23216 Aetna Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23216 Aetna Street currently offering any rent specials?
23216 Aetna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23216 Aetna Street pet-friendly?
No, 23216 Aetna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23216 Aetna Street offer parking?
Yes, 23216 Aetna Street offers parking.
Does 23216 Aetna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23216 Aetna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23216 Aetna Street have a pool?
No, 23216 Aetna Street does not have a pool.
Does 23216 Aetna Street have accessible units?
No, 23216 Aetna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23216 Aetna Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23216 Aetna Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College