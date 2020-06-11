All apartments in Los Angeles
2307 OAKWOOD Avenue
2307 OAKWOOD Avenue

2307 S Oakwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2307 S Oakwood Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Architectural 3 Level Venice Masterpiece! The Architect went all the way with this one and spared no expense! 3 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms, vaulted ceilings,open floor plan with Radiant heated floors that are controlled in 3 zones for your ultimate comfort. Enjoy the open design chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, unique skylight, custom cabinetry and top of the line everything. Large windows and generous loft like rooms with floating staircases to the second floor bedrooms and roof- top terrace with 360 degree views. Your days will be filled with light in this beautiful 2,400+ sq ft home that features skylights and hickory wood flooring throughout. Super bonus of 700 sq ft on the lower level with bathroom & open patio. Experience the Venice lifestyle just blocks from Abbot Kinney and all that's happening in Venice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue have any available units?
2307 OAKWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2307 OAKWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 OAKWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
