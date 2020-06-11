2307 OAKWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Architectural 3 Level Venice Masterpiece! The Architect went all the way with this one and spared no expense! 3 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms, vaulted ceilings,open floor plan with Radiant heated floors that are controlled in 3 zones for your ultimate comfort. Enjoy the open design chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, unique skylight, custom cabinetry and top of the line everything. Large windows and generous loft like rooms with floating staircases to the second floor bedrooms and roof- top terrace with 360 degree views. Your days will be filled with light in this beautiful 2,400+ sq ft home that features skylights and hickory wood flooring throughout. Super bonus of 700 sq ft on the lower level with bathroom & open patio. Experience the Venice lifestyle just blocks from Abbot Kinney and all that's happening in Venice!