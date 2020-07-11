23056 Hamlin Street

Amenities

Location, **location! Private, Luminous studio unit with separate entrance in one story, centrally-located West Hills home. Quiet pride of ownership neighborhood between Victory and Woodlake, with abundant greenery and easy street parking. One block to public transportation, walk to grocery stores, movie theater, Starbucks, library, eclectic restaurants at Fallbrook Center. One mile to the business hub of the Warner Center, entertainment-resort-dining at The Village, very convenient to freeways and Calabasas.



Remodeled, attractive interior joyfully flooded with natural light. Fully-equipped kitchenette with coffee-maker, electric skillet, microwave, granite counters, stainless steel sink, storage pantry. Large bathroom with rain showerhead, gleaming hardwood floors, neutral paint. Fully furnished option with desk, chair, console, queen bed with newer comfortable mattress, flat screen TV, dresser. $1,200/mo. rent includes Central heat air and heat, hot water, wi-fi and cable TV. Unfurnished option also possible. Very attractive space but small and, therefore, restricted to one employed occupant, with no pets and no smoking. Working Owner-occupied primary space, not a party home, no garage, backyard and laundry access (fluff and fold nearby at Platt Village). Amazing location and wonderful opportunity for the right person. Credit report, proof of income, references and security deposit required, six months minimum lease. View photos and make your private appointment today!