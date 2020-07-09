All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

229 Windward Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
guest parking
Rare, 1,750 sqft Unit + 2 Car Parking in Prime Location! Duplex designed by Ted Tanaka AIA. First floor bedroom (or studio/home office) has concrete floors, 11+' ceilings, a 3/4 bathroom and direct access from the small yard that faces the street. The second level features a large living area with a kitchen and open great room with a fireplace, soaring ceilings, and numerous windows that let in lots of natural light. The sunlit third level bedroom/loft overlooks living area. Stove, refrigerator, and stacked Maytag washer/dryer in unit. Carport parking to the rear of the property with tandem spots for 2 cars. Guest parking is shared with 2nd unit. Not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

