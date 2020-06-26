All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 23 2019 at 8:43 AM

229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd

20341 Harvard Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

20341 Harvard Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment community is conveniently located near old town Torrance on Del Amo and Harvard Blvd, where you can find everything you need: Schools, restaurants, and its just minutes away from the Del Amo Mall. All units have been remodeled. We offer new beautiful kitchen cabinets with new stainless steel appliances (range w/ oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal.) Beautiful quartz countertops. Covered in flooring and Carpet bedrooms! Secure, gated detached parking is included. The property has 2 laundry-room facilities, maintenance services and is SMOKE-FREE! Small dog allowed up to 35 pound . The resident is responsible for all utilities.
Move in special 1/2 off in the first month of rent on 1 & 2 bedrooms unit with credit approve.

Amenities: Gated Building, Controlled Access, Laundry room.
Appliances: Stove, Fridge.
Parking: assigned parking space
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/torrance-1-bed-1-bath/939/

IT490520 - IT49MC939

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd have any available units?
229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd have?
Some of 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd offers parking.
Does 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd have a pool?
No, 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd have accessible units?
No, 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
