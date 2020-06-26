229 20341 S. Harvard Blvd

Amenities

This apartment community is conveniently located near old town Torrance on Del Amo and Harvard Blvd, where you can find everything you need: Schools, restaurants, and its just minutes away from the Del Amo Mall. All units have been remodeled. We offer new beautiful kitchen cabinets with new stainless steel appliances (range w/ oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal.) Beautiful quartz countertops. Covered in flooring and Carpet bedrooms! Secure, gated detached parking is included. The property has 2 laundry-room facilities, maintenance services and is SMOKE-FREE! Small dog allowed up to 35 pound . The resident is responsible for all utilities.

Move in special 1/2 off in the first month of rent on 1 & 2 bedrooms unit with credit approve.



Amenities: Gated Building, Controlled Access, Laundry room.

Appliances: Stove, Fridge.

Parking: assigned parking space

