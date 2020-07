22818 W Oak Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry garage new construction

BRAND NEW 2-STORY HOUSE IN THE BRISTOL NORTHPOINTE COMMUNITY IN WEST HILLS; 1564 SQ FT; LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD; OWNER TO PLACE PAVERS IN THE BACK YARD; OPEN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND & GRANITE COUNTER TOPS; POWDER ROOM DOWNSTAIRS; DIRECT ACCESS TO THE ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE; POWDER ROOM DOWNSTAIRS; LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE FIRST LEVEL; BERBER CARPET FROM THE STAIRS UP TO THE SECOND LEVEL; A LOFT, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH & LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS; CENTRAL AIR; TANKLESS WATER HEATER; QUIET COMMUNITY WITH EASY ACCESS TO FALLBROOK MALL, WESTFIELD MALL, WEST HILLS HOSPITAL, AND FREEWAY 101 & 118