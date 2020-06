Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Terrific single lodger furnished unit in a fabulous location. This a bachelor unit beautifully furnished with limited cooking facilities. Very spacious with excellent closet space. Large bath with double sinks and a beautiful shower. The unit features forced air heat and air, once a week maid and laundry service, on street parking permit and hardwood floors. Lovely outdoor sitting area with table and chairs.