22504 Lull St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

A beautifully remodeled and upgraded single-story home welcomes you. - This 4 bed 2 bath is situated on a quiet street in a desirable area of West Hills. It also includes 2 car garage with a roll-up garage door and RV Access. The upgraded

kitchen has new stainless steel appliances including a Viking range/oven with granite countertops and opens to a beautiful dining area. Additional upgrades feature hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and a Smart Home Nest Thermostat. There is a conveniently located indoor laundry room plus an additional family room that has been added which is not included in the square footage. A spacious backyard with a fire pit and outdoor speakers, great for entertaining and family gatherings. Lovely roses decorate the front entrance. Walking distance to the local elementary school. Look no more! Contact us now!



Note: The refrigerator is included in the rental but the water/ice dispenser does not work, nor does the built-in BBQ. For a 2 year lease, I would repair the BBQ for new tenants. I can also arrange to have the refrigerator removed.



(RLNE5563833)