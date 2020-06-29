All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2242 JEFFERSONIA Way
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:09 AM

2242 JEFFERSONIA Way

2242 Jeffersonia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2242 Jeffersonia Way, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
yoga
hot tub
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
media room
yoga
A serene treetop contemporary at the end of a cul-de-sac in Mandeville Canyon. Light filled rooms with decks that afford dramatic canyon and city views and a flat grass yard. Master Suite includes a flexible space for exercise/yoga studio and a spacious closet with walnut cabinetry. Master Spa style bath has dual sinks, glass enclosed shower & separate bathtub with garden setting picture window. Custom finishes include Ann Sacks tiles, French glass countertops, Viking, SubZero & Bosch appliances, reclaimed redwood & other eco-friendly materials. A plush 8 seat home theater completes the retreat experience. The compound is also listed for sale at $2,995,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way have any available units?
2242 JEFFERSONIA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way have?
Some of 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way currently offering any rent specials?
2242 JEFFERSONIA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way pet-friendly?
No, 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way offer parking?
No, 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way does not offer parking.
Does 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way have a pool?
No, 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way does not have a pool.
Does 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way have accessible units?
No, 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 JEFFERSONIA Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College