2242 JEFFERSONIA Way

Amenities

patio / balcony gym yoga hot tub media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities gym hot tub media room yoga

A serene treetop contemporary at the end of a cul-de-sac in Mandeville Canyon. Light filled rooms with decks that afford dramatic canyon and city views and a flat grass yard. Master Suite includes a flexible space for exercise/yoga studio and a spacious closet with walnut cabinetry. Master Spa style bath has dual sinks, glass enclosed shower & separate bathtub with garden setting picture window. Custom finishes include Ann Sacks tiles, French glass countertops, Viking, SubZero & Bosch appliances, reclaimed redwood & other eco-friendly materials. A plush 8 seat home theater completes the retreat experience. The compound is also listed for sale at $2,995,000.