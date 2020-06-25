22360 Welby Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

Brand new 2019 SFR (Second house) with its own address 22362 Welby Way, Woodland Hills Ca 91303.

Gated entrance. Private back yard. Cul-de-sac location.

Spacious open floor 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in Woodland Hills. Partially furnished (living room and dining area). Wood laminated floors, double pane windows, recessed lighting, modern split system HVAC in living, bedrooms, kitchen w/remote control. Fabulous kitchen w/quartz counters, stainless steel appliances. Laundry room.

Minutes close to Warner Center, Pierce College, Fallbrook center, Grocery stores, orange line…

Walking distance to Topanga Village, Topanga Mall.