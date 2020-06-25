All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22360 Welby Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22360 Welby Way
Last updated April 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

22360 Welby Way

22360 Welby Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22360 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Brand new 2019 SFR (Second house) with its own address 22362 Welby Way, Woodland Hills Ca 91303.
Gated entrance. Private back yard. Cul-de-sac location.
Spacious open floor 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in Woodland Hills. Partially furnished (living room and dining area). Wood laminated floors, double pane windows, recessed lighting, modern split system HVAC in living, bedrooms, kitchen w/remote control. Fabulous kitchen w/quartz counters, stainless steel appliances. Laundry room.
Minutes close to Warner Center, Pierce College, Fallbrook center, Grocery stores, orange line…
Walking distance to Topanga Village, Topanga Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22360 Welby Way have any available units?
22360 Welby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22360 Welby Way have?
Some of 22360 Welby Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22360 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
22360 Welby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22360 Welby Way pet-friendly?
No, 22360 Welby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22360 Welby Way offer parking?
No, 22360 Welby Way does not offer parking.
Does 22360 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22360 Welby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22360 Welby Way have a pool?
No, 22360 Welby Way does not have a pool.
Does 22360 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 22360 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22360 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22360 Welby Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College